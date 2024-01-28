Furrow

Ms. Barbara Ann Furrow, 91, of Kernersville passed away on January 28, 2024 in Kernersville, North Carolina. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Landon and Nellie Spencer and wife of the late John Furrow.

Barbara’s most cherished hobby was taking care of her children and family.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Connie Powell, and Tammy Kish and husband, Scott; son, Mike Furrow; five grandchildren, Matthew Walters and wife, Sarah, Christopher Walters and wife, Stacy, Daniel Walters and wife, Trisha, Kyle Kish, and Sydney Kish; numerous great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Hamilton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Furrow; her brother, Merritt Spencer; and her son-in-law, Mark Powell.

Interment will be held privately at Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to either the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Trellis Supportive Care. A special thanks from the family to Trellis for the excellent care provided to Barbara.

