Spence

Mr. Bradford Eugene Spence, 59, passed away January 29, 2024, at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born in Stanly County on October 24, 1964, to the late Ray Brooks Spence and Frances Riley Spence.

Bradford was a loving father and a proud American who loved the Lord. He en-joyed 80’s rock music, nature and animals. Bradford was very good at working on things and loved to talk about cars. Life dealt him some hard blows, but you would never know it. He was very humble with a heart of gold. Bradford worked as a machinist at Avdel Cherry Textron from 1987 to 2004 in Stanfield, NC and had a brief career later in life at Johnson Controls in Kernersville, NC. He was a great friend to everyone that knew him, as he never met a stranger, and will be greatly missed by many.

Surviving are a daughter, Samantha Spence, and sons, Riley Spence and Steven Barnette.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, February 5, 2024, at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum with Mrs. Linda Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm prior to the service in the mausoleum chapel. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Spence family.