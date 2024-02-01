Blackburn

Rober James Blackburn, 91, of Kernersville passed away peacefully Thursday, February 1, 2024.

A native of Forsyth County, NC, Rober was the husband of the late Shirley Wall Blackburn and the son of Jule Blackburn, Sr. and Bertie Ellen Mahaffey Blackburn, both deceased. Rober was a 35-year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service serving as a rural letter carrier, a local town barber where he owned and operated his own barber shop, “Circle R Barber Shop”, and a life-long farmer where he enjoyed giving his produce away as much as he did keeping it. He was well known throughout the community, and as the “chewing gum man” at the church.

Survivors include his son, John Michael “Mike” Blackburn and wife, Carla; and three grandsons, Austin Blackburn, Trey Blackburn and wife, Chelsea, and Seth Blackburn.

In addition to his wife and parents, Rober was preceded in death by his twin infant daughters, Karen and Sharon Blackburn; two brothers, Jule Blackburn, Jr., and Jake Blackburn; and two sisters, Lillian Atkins, and Maxine Pyrtle.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Kernersville Wesleyan Church with Rev. Travis Shannon, Rev. Leon Thompson, and Rev. Don Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery, Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends from 12:00PM to 2:00PM Saturday prior to the service at the church.

