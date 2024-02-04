Spurlock

Douglas (Doug) Kent Spurlock, 91, of Kernersville, North Carolina, a gentle, sweet, dedicated servant of God passed away February 4, 2024. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, on February 27, 1932, he was pre-deceased by his mother, Lena Grace Escue, his wife, Carol Jeannette Spurlock, and his son, Douglas Kent Spurlock, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Tamra L. Spurlock, of Chester, Virginia, and granddaughter Madison Grace Spurlock Crouse, of Richmond, Virginia.

Raised in West Virginia, Doug graduated from St. Albans High School. After briefly working for Union Carbide, he answered the call to ministry, first attending Southland Bible Institute in Pikeville, Kentucky, then Piedmont Bible College in Winston Salem, North Carolina. At Piedmont, their mutual love of music brought Doug and Carol Jeannette together, and they married in 1955. Graduating in 1959, Doug earned both Bachelor of Religious Education and Bachelor of Theology degrees. Over his 39 years of service, Doug was pastor at Second Baptist Church in South Boston, Virginia, Gretna Baptist Church in Gretna, Virginia, Ca-vel Baptist Church in Roxboro, North Carolina, Highland Park Baptist Church in Danville, Virginia, Zion Baptist Church in Orange, Virginia, Zion Baptist Church in Union Grove, North Carolina, and was associate pastor at Kempsville Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia. After “retiring,” he continued to interim or preach wherever there was a need until his late eighties.

During his second “retirement,” Doug was blessed to find friendship, love, and companionship with Delores Yokely, of Walkertown, North Carolina. Her warm and welcoming family embraced him as just one more member. Doug and Delores shared many adventures, and were grateful for the time they had to spend together.

Although preaching and teaching the Word of God was Doug’s greatest love, he enjoyed anything about cars, including NASCAR, Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, was a Cowboy’s fan, loved airplanes and air shows, and carpentry. He held an FCC First Class Radiotelephone license, and was DJ at a Christian radio station. He had a beautiful tenor voice. Doug especially loved catching up with, and sharing stories about, all the great people he had met and ministered to and with over the years. He had a dry sense of humor, which allowed him to massacre any joke, and he insisted on giving everyone driving directions, whether you needed them or not. While his family and friends who still remain will miss him terribly, our loss is Heaven’s gain.

There will be visitation with family and friends at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home in Kernersville, NC, Monday, February 12, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., with a service from 11:00-11:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Fairystone Church, Stuart, Virginia at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Gideons International Scripture fund.