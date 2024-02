Wildcat Café

The Wildcat Café at Kernersville Elementary School (KES) opened on November 17. The Wildcat Café was started by Claire Slate, the speech teacher at KES. Slate approached the KES Principal, Teresa Rose about giving students an opportunity to exercise their communication skills through a mobile coffee and snack cart. For more, see the Saturday-Sunday, December 2 & 3, 2023 edition.