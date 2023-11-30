Holy Cross Orthodox Church in Kernersville moved one big step forward in being completed on Tuesday morning. In this case, the big step was the placement of a gold 8,500-pound fiberglass dome on the new church building, located at 1320 Masten Drive.
Holy Cross Orthodox Church
