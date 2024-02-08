Hayes

KERNERSVILLE – Patricia Sarah Hill Hayes, 90, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, February 8, 2024, at her home. Patricia was born on February 22, 1933, in London, Eng-land to Herbert and Bessie Collins Hill. She came to the United States in 1955 and was a born-again Christian. She earned a degree in Cosmetology, working at Mary’s Beauty Salon for many years. Patricia loved the mountains and the beach, and enjoyed taking annual trips with her family to Kure Beach. She was a loving and caring mother, a strong woman and selfless person – putting the care of others first over herself.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by four brothers, Dennis, Brian, Roy and Lenny Hill.

Surviving are her daughter, Yvonne O’Neal (husband, Jeff), two sons, Stephen Hayes and Tony Hayes (wife, Sheila); four grandchildren, Jessica Chrismon, Amanda Hayes, Timothy O’Neal, and Courtney Anders; four great grandchildren, Dylan Eli, Miranda Grimes, Britta-ny Grimes, and Emma Hayes; and one great-great grandchild, Devin Murphy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

