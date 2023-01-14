Whitaker

Kernersville – Mr. Roy Kenneth “Kenny” Whitaker, Jr., 66, passed away unexpectedly on Satur-day, January 14, 2023, at his residence. He was born on February 2, 1956, in Forsyth County to Roy Kenneth and Shirley Kiger Whitaker. Kenny was a very kind person and would help anyone with anything at the drop of a hat. He enjoyed playing the guitar, woodworking, and just fixing things in general. Kenny loved to have an audience and enjoyed making people laugh. He was truly the life of the party no matter where he was. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Triad Church of Christ. Kenny’s three grandchildren were the light of his life and he loved to spend time with them. He was a devoted husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Roy Kenneth Whitaker, Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Debbie Baumgartner Whitaker; two children, Brian Whitaker and Jessica Hodges (husband, Jimmy); three grandchildren, James, Dena, and Reid; his mother, Shirley Whitaker; one sister, Karen Holder (husband, Dan); niece and nephew, Farrah Hilton (husband, Richard) and Chris Holder (wife, Loren) as well as their families.

A funeral service for Kenny will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Hay-worth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Minister David Miller and Cory Popp officiating. Inter-ment will follow the service at Mt. Gur Cemetery in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memori-als may be made to Triad Church of Christ Building Fund at P.O. BOX 1476, Kernersville, NC 27285. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.