Piatt

EPSON MFP imageMr. Dean Robert Piatt, long-time resident of Kernersville, NC, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born in Angelica, New York, the youngest of five, to the late Donovan Elijah Piatt and Leah Mae James Piatt on July 27, 1934.

Dean was a graduate of Alfred State College and went on to play professional baseball as a pitcher with the Salem Rebels, a single A minor league team. Following his stint in baseball, he was a surveyor for the St. Lawrence Seaway. In 1958, Dean married his childhood sweetheart, Carol Bray, and joined the Air Force as an officer, bravely serving his country in many capacities. He was a Strategic Air Command B-52 Navigator. Later in EB-66s and in the newly formed F-4 Wild Weasel squadron he flew over 100 missions in Southeast Asia jamming and destroying enemy radars. He finished out his career as a Tactical Warfare Officer Instructor training US and allied airmen at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, NV. Dean retired as a Major from the Air Force in 1977. Once completing his military career, Dean and Carol relocated their family to Kernersville, where he became a real estate agent.

Dean led a faith driven life. He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and very active in the Kernersville community. He frequently volunteered his time by driving for the Shepherd’s Center, helping out at the Women’s Shelter, and delivering meals to shut-ins. As a charter member of the Kiwanis Club of Kernersville, Dean maintained one of the town’s flower beds and spearheaded the third-grade dictionary project distributing over 10,000 dictionaries in Forsyth County Schools. Each year, he took pride in putting out the flags and other decorations for the annual Miss Mary’s Children’s Parade.

Personally, he enjoyed many hobbies including reading (especially Westerns), gardening, and cheering on the Duke Blue Devils and Atlanta Braves, or any team playing against the New York Yankees.

Dean was a loving husband, father and proud grandparent. He shared 62 years together with Carol before her passing in December of 2020. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, had nearly perfect attendance at all family sporting events and would often join in backyard games, even kickball, with his grandkids well into his 70’s.

He is survived by his children Brian Piatt, Brent Piatt (Lori), Todd Piatt (Georgia), and Tara Boname (Andrew); grandchildren Brice Piatt, Meagan Piatt, Teradee Hagan Hamilton (Kaitlin), Edward Hagan, Kyle Piatt, Jack Piatt, Ian Boname, Owen Boname, Corbin Piatt, and Cole Piatt; and great-grandchild Celesta George Hamilton.

A memorial Service will be held Saturday January 14th, 12:30 PM at Main Street Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Gehring officiating, there will be a gathering of family and friends after the service at the church. A military funeral honors service will be held at 11:00 am at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory for anyone that wishes to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Main Street Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be sent to

www.hayworth-miller.com.