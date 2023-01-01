Troxler

Kernersville – Mr. James Edward Troxler, 78, passed away January 1, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC after an intense but short battle with lung cancer. He was born December 17, 1944, in High Point, NC of Guilford Co. to the late Lucile Hayworth Troxler and Robert Ellis Troxler.

James “Jim” was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was based in Charleston, SC where he met his wife during their service. Jim retired as a sales manager from VB Splawn of Burlington. Jim enjoyed traveling during his years in the military and for business. However, his favorite travel destination through the years was the beach. He loved his family, the beach, beach music, and sweets. Jim leaves his family and friends with many wonderful, cherished memories.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, Robert E Troxler, a daughter, Kathryn Troxler Bowen and a grandson, Dustin Bowen.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon Harpole Troxler, two sons: Michael Gregory Troxler and wife, Melissa, and Jeffery Ellis Troxler and fiancé, Tracy; nine grandchildren (Christina, Cody, Courtney, Jacob, Tyler, Alex, Tessa, Sydney, and Liam); 4 great grandchildren (Carter, Logan, Bradley, and Hunter Jr.) and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2023, in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. The family requests donations be made to the VFW Post 9010 P.O. Box 601 Clemmons, NC 27012.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.