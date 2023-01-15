Pinnix

Kernersville – Mr. Larry Blake Pinnix, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023, surrounded by his family at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on April 9, 1956, in Forsyth County to the late Edwin Blake Pinnix and Ruth Blackburn Pinnix. From the age of 5, Larry was raised by his mother and step-father, Perry Reid. Larry retired from RJ Reynolds after over 45 years of faithful service as a Training Mechanical Specialist. During that time, he went to serve 4 years in the United States Air Force where he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. Larry enjoyed fishing, which brought him hours of peace and joy. His true passion was building racecar engines and he was very respected by those in the racing industry. Larry was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend who will be so missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his father and step-father, Larry was preceded in death by his two step-sisters, Patricia Priddy and Alice Pack; two step-brothers-in-law, James Hill and Tommy Dull; and three brothers-in-law, Larry Roberts, Allen Hall, and Phillip Poindexter.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Rhonda Pinnix; son, T.J. Smoot (wife, Megan); his mother, Ruth Reid; step-brother, Perry Reid, Jr. (Renee); two step-sisters, Virginia Hill and Betty Dull; half-brother, Fred Pinnix (wife, Margaret); two half-sisters, Heather Styers and Beverly Pinnix-Jackson (husband, Jack); brother-in-law, Charles H. Roberts (wife, Linda); two sisters-in-law, Donna Roberts and Linda Hall-Poindexter; and his loving dog and best buddy, Chico.

A memorial service for Larry will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Coppley and Samantha Wesley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the nonprofit founded by his son and daughter-in-law, Jah Works, Inc. at www.JahWorksExperience.org or to the Morris Chapel United Methodist Church food pantry at 2715 Darrow Road, Walkertown, NC 27051. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.