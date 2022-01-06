West

Richard E. West, 83, of Kernersville passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Richard was born in Forsyth County to the late Reverend Ottie Elonzo West and Lilian Peeples West. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a wonderful companion to his precious doggie. His favorite hobby was playing horse shoes. He won many trophies. He was an active member of Gospel Light Baptist Church for many years. Richard retired from Grass America in Kernersville.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Ziglar West; son, Jeffery Dale West; sister, Barbara West Swaim; and brother, Charles Lee West. Surviving him is his sister, Betty West Moose.; daughters, Tonya West Payne, and Sherry West Worden; sons, Richard Thomas “Ricky” West, and Gregory Scott “Scottie” West; and daughter-in-law, Riza Ruaro West; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 12:00PM Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Matt Morrison and Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM to 12:00PM Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Garden of Memories in Walkertown, NC.

The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Hospice for their care and support.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com