Courtney

Rebecca Joyce Allen Courtney, 66, of Kernersville, NC passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

A native of Grover, NC, Joyce was the wife of 29 years to David Earl Courtney and the daughter of the late William Paul Allen and Elvie Hayes Allen, who survives.

Survivors include her husband, David; son, David Lee Sides and wife, April Young Sides; daughter, Paige Kathryn Courtney; mother, Elvie Hayes Allen; grandchildren, Izabella Brynlee Sides, and Gabriel Logan Sides; two sisters, Mary Allen Payne, and Linda Allen Swink; and two brothers, Marvin Allen, and Dennis Allen.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 7:00PM Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Phil Bauguess officiating. The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 7:00PM on Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home. The interment and committal service will be held at 1:00PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Grover Cemetery, Grover, NC.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of her beloved Shih Tzu, Katie Rose Courtney, to the Joanne Ruland Angel Fund, Hopkins Road Animal Hospital, 643 Hopkins Road, Kernersville, NC 27284.