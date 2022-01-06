Stuart

Robert Urban Stuart went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, January 6, 2022.

He was born May 23, 1933 in Forsyth County to Ned Russell Stuart, Sr., and Annabel Lemon Stuart.

Robert graduated from Kernersville High School where he excelled in all sports, especial-ly football, being named All County. He attended the University of North Carolina for two years, and then the army called and interrupted his education. After serving two years in the Korean War as a Military Policeman and Corporal he returned to UNC and graduated with an AB degree in Education. He taught school and coached all sports at Gillespie Junior High in Greensboro for two years before choosing to help his father run Stuart Motor Company for 30 years. After the death of his father, Robert and Becky ran their own business for 22 years before Robert retired in 2007. During the 1960’s Robert served as Interim Fire Chief from 1961 to 1963 and as Fire Chief in 1963 and also Build-ing Inspector for The Town of Kernersville. He was known and respected for his exper-tise in heavy equipment and recovery and was often sought after for advice. He had many friends in the Towing Industry. Robert was encouraged to write a book about his experiences; “A MAN & HIS TRUCK” (How I shared the gospel in the Towing Indus-try) was completed in 2010. His daughter, Anna, was instrumental in designing and get-ting the book ready for print. As a result of this book being published, Robert and Becky made many long distance friends. This was a ministry in itself. ln 2017 Robert was pre-sented “A Golden Achievement Award” by the American Truck Historical

Society for over 50 years of dedicated service to the trucking industry. His effort con-tributed much through many changes and advancements to make the industry what is it today. Robert had a rare and unique talent. He made little cars, trucks, tractors and treasure chests out of steel for the family members and close friends. These were keep-sakes. Robert and Becky had a good life. They loved home and family and especially spending time with their grandchildren. Robert was in fellowship with Sedge Garden Chapel in Kernersville where he taught Sunday school and served as an elder in his younger years. .

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved daughter, Anna Rebekah Stuart Wright and his brother Ned Russell Stuart, Jr., his only sibling. Surviving is his wife of 64 and 1/2 years, Rebecca (Becky) Williard Stuart, a son Russ Patrick Stuart (Audrey Dee), three precious grandchildren, Rally Robert, Collin Russ, and Carlee Colleen Stuart all of Kernersville, and a nephew Bryan Weaver Stuart of Franklin, Tennessee.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trellis of Winston-Salem, NC for their loving and tender care over the last several weeks, and to Audrey Stuart, Collin Stu-art, and Faydene Long for all the care and help given all during his sickness.

A funeral service will be held 2:30 pm Monday January 10, 2022 at Kernersville Fire Sta-tion, Station #42, 1180 Highway 66, Kernersville, N. C. A visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:20 two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, N.C. In lieu of flowers memorials made be made to Trellis of Winston-Salem or Kernersville Fire Department.