On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, Noah Siler Beal passed away. His grueling battle with mental illness and addiction ended. While disease robbed Noah and his family of so much, we will remember what can never be taken. We remember his big, sweet spirit and warm bright light. We will remember his passion for life and his love of friends and family.

We remember Noah as the most dedicated fan a garbage man has ever had. As a three-year-old, Noah would jump out of bed and run to the window on trash pick-up days. His excitement made Beatles fans seem lackluster. We remember him as a young boy who loved spending time with the elderly. He was walking buddies with a group of ladies in his neighborhood. Noah met them at the end of his driveway in the evenings. They would speed-walk and he would speed-talk. He was practically an unofficial resident at Robinwood Retirement Community for many years. Noah was content listening to, talking with, and helping the residents of Robinwood. He was beloved by all there. He was most especially loved by his great-grandmother, an actual resident at Robinwood, Shelby Terrell. Noah was her pride and joy. No one had to ask why.

We remember Noah’s charisma. Noah left any celebration having left it all on the dance floor. His Elvis moves were always a hit. He infected countless crowds with joy, laughter, and good old-fashioned fun.

Noah was a loyal and protective friend. His friendships were lasting and some life-long. If any trouble or heartache came upon a friend of his, he was right there with compassionate words and humble support. He never let any of them hurt alone.

Truth be told– Paw-paw was Noah’s best friend. Since Noah was able to talk, he and Butch had a saying, “Pals forever.” The two would always touch index fingers on “Pals” and then point to the sky on “forever”. We remember his love for his grandmother, Karen, who was his favorite storyteller. She rocked him through colic, whispering “You’re my angel” and hugged him through every single scrape and scratch this life inflicted.

Noah was an adoring son and brother. Alecia and Noah logged countless hours sipping coffee and talking. Alecia was Noah’s hero. She was his angel of mercy and his biggest fan. Noah loved her Cajun Pasta and their family dance parties in the kitchen, after church. He loved riding shotgun with his dad, T.J., in the convertible with rap music blasting and his curls blowing in the wind. We will remember his appreciation for Dottie and Brett, T.J.’s parents for showing up and loving him like their own blood. Noah was the proudest big brother ever. The bond between him and his little brother was magic. The simplest, purest moments he lived were with Maximus.

We remember Noah as a talented writer who feverishly scribbled down poetry and lyrics trying to make sense of this world and make art out of pain. Noah leaves words in his wake. Words that are a record of his struggles, evidence of resilience, proof of his hope.

Noah’s life was short. His mark was deep. He is with Jesus now. He is well. He is at peace. He is free. In this, we rejoice.

Survivors include his immediate family Alecia Beal and Thomas McKinstry of Walkertown and his brother, Maximus McKinstry. He is also survived by his great-grandmother, Shelby Terrell; his grandparents, Karen and Richard “Butch” Beal. He is survived by his aunt and uncle Tiffany and Josh Hiatt and cousins Bodie and Siler Hiatt. He is survived by his great-aunts and uncles Linda and Grattan Rowland and Ray and Shirley Terrell and many cousins.

Noah was preceded in death by his maternal great grandfather, Raymond Terrell; and maternal great grandparents, John and Beryl Beal

