Mildred Nelson Weavil, 96, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Saturday, January 8, 2022.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Mildred was the wife of 51 years to the late Maurice Glenn Weavil and the daughter of Harvey Nelson and Doskey Nelson, both deceased. She graduated from Kernersville High School. Mildred was a proud member and founder of Kernersville Friends Meeting. She was a successful business owner and operator of Kernersville Fabric Center for over 16 years. Mildred and her husband, Glenn were avid Square Dancers. She was very involved in all things Kernersville, the Nelson Family, and the Friends Meeting.

Survivors include her daughters, June Cockerham and husband, Randy, and Patty Mabe; son, Randy Weavil and wife, Marcy; grandchildren, James Cockerham, Joey Cockerham, Sara Fletcher and husband, Jason, Erin Wolfe and husband, J.G., Matthew Weavil and wife, Ashley, and Joe Weavil and wife, Jeanette; eleven great grandchildren; and brothers, Roger Nelson, and Ralph Nelson and wife, Faye.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her sisters, Nettie Jane Nelson, Mickey Nelson, Judy Nelson, and Margie McKaughn; and brothers, Glenn Nelson, Carl Nelson, and Richard Nelson.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 2:00PM Friday, January 14, 2022 at Kernersville Friends Meeting. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM on Friday prior to the service at the Meeting House.

