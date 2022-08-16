Weekend violations

The Brewer’s Kettle received three more citations for violations of the Town’s noise ordinance over the weekend, bringing the total number the bar/outdoor music venue has received since July to 10.

Before this past Friday, The Brewer’s Kettle, located at 308 East Mountain Street, received seven citations alleging that the establishment had violated a new noise ordinance put into place by the Kernersville Board of Aldermen in April, all between July 16 and August 7. Of those, four were issued during a single weekend, much like the complaints lodged more recently.

Regarding this weekend’s offenses, the KPD reported that one citation was issued to The Brewer’s Kettle on Friday, Aug. 12, another on Saturday, Aug. 13 and the third on Sunday, Aug. 14. For more, see the Tuesday, August 16, 2022 edition.