Macy Grove Road rezoning

The Planning Board set up a new standard for developers to engage with residents and business owners before a new development is approved or rezoned, addressed Town Addressing Standards, and rescheduled one Land Use Plan and rezoning for property in town at their Aug. 8 meeting.

The public hearing for amending the Land Use Plan and a rezoning for 38.26 acres of property located at 5340 Macy Grove Road was rescheduled for the Sept. 12 Planning Board meeting. Curtis Swisher, Agent for the Town of Kernersville, wants the Planning Board to consider amending the Land Use Plan from Business Support to High Density Residential. The developer is proposing to build a new road that will bisect the property to the southwest and construct multi-family apartments with the option for a life-care community on the northern side of the road and a mix of commercial buildings on the southern side of the road to serve surrounding residents. For more, see the Tuesday, August 16, 2022 edition.