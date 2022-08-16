Novant Health is warning of a possible data breach and will be mailing letters to some patients after discovering the problem, officials with the health care system announced Friday.
According to Novant Health, the breach appears to have disclosed protected health information (PHI) resulting from an incorrect configuration of an online tracking tool linked to a Facebook campaign launched in May 2020.
For more, see the Tuesday, August 16, 2022 edition.
Data breach
