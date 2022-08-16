Honeybee Festival

The annual Honeybee Festival will be held at Fourth of July Park on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., continuing a Kernersville tradition that can trace its roots to the early 1970s and the late Brady Mullinax’s effort to get the state to recognize the familiar variety of bee.

On Monday morning, Kernersville Mayor Dawn Morgan, alongside Cady Ray, recreation supervisor for the Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department (KPRD), unveiled a beautifully rendered mural in honor of the festival, with Morgan also presenting a proclamation officially recognizing this year’s Honeybee Festival.

