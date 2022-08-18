Andy Johnson blood drive

Now in its 19th year, the annual Andy Johnson Memorial Blood Drive will be held at the Union Cross Fire Department on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. There are still spots open for individuals to register to donate.

Sunday would have been Andy’s 39th birthday, making this year’s blood drive even more impactful for his family. The blood drive has been a way for Andy and his memory to continue to give back to others well after his passing, family members say.

Andy’s mother, Cindy, is proud that her son’s memory has helped in the collection of more than 1,000 units of blood since it began. For more, see the Thursday, August 18, 2022 edition.