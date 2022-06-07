Watts

Sallie M. Hill Watts, 94 of Kernersville, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Sallie was the oldest daughter of Robert D. Hill and Annie Wilson Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis C. Watts; son, Lanny D. Watts; and daughter, Denise Watts Gray; sister, Bessie Davis; and brothers, Roger Hill and Harvey Hill.

Those left to mourn her passing are her daughters, Barbara Watts, Miriam Towery (John), Joan Haney, Naomi Driggers (Don); daughter-in-law, Ellen Watts; son in law, Tom Gray; sister, Daisy Christmas; brother, Horace Hill (Carol); sister-in-law, Carol Britton; dear friend in Christ, Gen-nell Hicks; grandchildren; John Towery, Jr, April Tollison (Anthony), Deanna Butcher (Dale), Kent Watts (Beth), Magan Wiggins (Matt), Will Gray (Baylor), and Thomas Gray; eight great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

Sallie loved the Lord! She was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Kernersville, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed reading the Bible in her younger days, as well as cooking, baking and gardening. She loved babies and children, and cherished her family.

The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, June 10, 2022 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service, Kernersville, NC.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Tim Nelson officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC.

