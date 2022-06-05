Carter

Kernersville………………………………………………………………….

Mr. Ronald Dale Carter, age 74, went Home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday June 5, 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, June 11, at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Morrison, Rev. Frank Shumate, and Rev. Kerby Campbell officiating the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends at Gospel Light Baptist Church beginning at 10:00am.

Ron was born in Spruce Pine, NC to the late Furman and Elizabeth Harris Carter.

Ron loved his Lord, his family, and his country. He was a faithful member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and served at Gospel Light Christian School. He served as a church usher, the security team, and drove the bus for many church activities and for Gospel Light Christian School sports teams. While employed for forty years with UPS, he received the “Safe Driver Award” for thirty-six plus years and the “Million Mile Award”. Ron served his country honorable and faithfully in the United States Army while serving in the Vietnam War. He was an avid fan of Duke basketball and the Atlanta Braves. Ron also served the community, of Kernersville, at Hayworth-Miller-Cain Funeral Home under the leadership of Mr. Larry Cain for seventeen years.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Ida Carter of Kernersville; children Joel Carter (Mary) of Kernersville, and Leslie Payne (Jeff) of Rural Hall; sisters Carolyn Miller of Delaware and Janice Hicks (Ken) of Burnsville, NC; grandchildren Alivia Gilbert (Julian), Aaron Payne, and Lexie Carter. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flower, memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project 1990 Fordham Dr Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.

George Brothers Funeral Service, in Greensboro, is serving the Carter family.