Larrimore

Mr. Richard “Dick” Dean Larrimore, Sr., 87, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, June 3 2022.

A native of Kernersville, NC, having the need to always be close to home lived 250′ from the home where he was physically born. Dick was the husband of Josephine Kochen “Jo” Larrimore. Was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Edith Hester Larrimore and sister, Nancy Larrimore Cope. Helped on his family tobacco farm and graduated from Kernersville High School. He began public work as a dock worker for McLean Trucking. Was later employed by RJ Reynolds, attended business management night classes at Wake Forest University. He advanced his position to Plant Manager of RJR Archer Packaging and retired after 31 years of service. In retirement, while at his home at Ocean Isle Beach NC he enjoyed family and friends, fishing, shrimping, boating, clamming, oyster gathering, long walks on the beach, his nightly golf cart rides, smoking something good to eat, weekly comradery with friends at Sharky’s Waterfront Restaurant, and giving advice without having to be asked. While at his home in Kernersville NC he enjoyed family and biweekly time with friends at Palenque Mexican Grill, and he challenged himself, on his property, as a potential “timberjack” (a nickname given to him by a dear friend for having the ability to cut down a tree that almost always fell in the wrong direction), a skywalker (being found often on the roof without a spotter much to the dismay of family and friends), a landscaper (always taking great pride in a well groomed yard), bush hogging the family fields, always prideful of this year’s tomato plants, a snow flake chaser with, his tractor and again, giving advice without having to be asked.

Survivors include his wife, Jo of the home; son, Richard Dean Larrimore, Jr. of Walnut Cove, NC; Step-daughters, Marcelle Taylor McSpadden & Husband, Michelle Cable & partner, Polly Bristow of Phoenix AZ; sister, Barbara Larrimore Fulp of Winston-Salem NC; grandchildren, Magon Taylor Carter & husband, Cameron, Dylan Taylor, Sarahbeth Larrimore & partner, Gracia O’Neill, and Andrew Larrimore & wife, Marlana; five great grandchildren; Remington Carter, Lincoln Carter, Aelish Larrimore, Maggie Larrimore and Odell Larrimore; nieces; Sharon Cope Beshears, Leigh Fulp Hughett, Connie Oakley Cope; nephews, Barry Cope & Wife Michelle, Richard Fulp & wife Xiomara, and many great nieces, nephews & cousins who loved Christmas Day brunch with Uncle Dick and JoJo. Always ending in a spirited game of Dirty Santa.

Funeral services will be held at 6PM Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Kernersville Moravian Church Sanctuary with streaming services available in the Chapel, 504 S Main St., Kernersville, NC. A Reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. His wishes were to be cremated and inurned with a private ceremony in his family cemetery, located at the residence. A celebration of life will be held 6-9PM Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Palenque Mexican Grill, 621 N Main St. Kernersville, NC. Come hungry and enjoy a variety of tacos and sides. On a date to be determined at a later date a celebration of life will also be held at Ocean Isle Beach, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main ST., Kernersville, NC 27284.

