Warrant served

A Winston-Salem man who was arrested Monday on a murder charge was also wanted in connection with a shooting in Kernersville last September, court records show.

Nehemiah Chrysyion Chandler, 19, of Winston-Salem, is charged with murder in the Monday shooting of Quante Donnell Wilder, 35.

Wilder, 35, was shot in the 1100 block of Burke Street in Winston-Salem around 2 a.m. on Monday after a fight involving several people, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Chandler has also been charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and injury to personal property in a shooting that happened Sept. 18 in Kernersville, according to an arrest warrant.

Chandler was served with the outstanding warrant by a Forsyth County magistrate.

