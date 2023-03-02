Chinese New Year Gala

Local residents are invited to attend and enjoy the Kernersville Sister City Chinese New Year Gala on March 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kernersville Moravian Church, located at 504 South Main Street.

The performers at the event are Taiwanese and live in the U.S. Some of them are members of the Greensboro Chinese Association and some of the performers will be from the Triangle area of North Carolina. The Greensboro Chinese Association is a part of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office located in Atlanta, GA. Dashi, Taiwan officially became a sister city to Kernersville in 2004. Xiuman Rose Chaffin (Rose Li), who is on the Kernersville Sister City Board, is helping to put the March 11 event together and will also be one of the performers.

