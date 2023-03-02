Backflow prevention devices

Commercial property owners in Kernersville and elsewhere in Forsyth County have received a letter from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County utilities that they did not want to receive and in some cases are a bit confused about.

In short, the letter says that all commercial business owners, regardless of the age of the building, must install a backflow prevention device (BFP) in their building if they have a hazardous cross connection. This would have to be paid for out of pocket by the commercial business owner. Four N.C. Senators do not believe this is fair to commercial business owners that were in compliance for many years prior to a law being changed by the state in 2020, and have filed a bill to try to keep commercial business owners from having to pick up a considerable extra expense.

