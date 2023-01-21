Walsh

Mr. Thomas Edwin Walsh, 78, of Kernersville, NC passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Thomas was born to the late Thomas Gaither Walsh and Helen Ferguson Walsh in Wilkes County. He graduated from Kernersville High School in the class of 1962. Thomas spent over fifty years of his life being a Truck Driver. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather any family could ever ask for. He was a kind person who would give you the shirt off his back and dedicated all his free time to helping his family. In addition to his parents Thomas is preceded in death by his sister, Shelia Jean Walsh. He is survived by his loving wife of many years, Martha Walsh; sons, Stephen Walsh, and Eddie Walsh; daughters, Mitzi W. Turner, and Teresa Parsons; grandchildren, Haley Walsh, and Madison Walsh; great-grandchild, Cash; brother, Joe Walsh (Debbie); and sister, Pam Trevit (Paul). A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:00pm at Mt. Gur Cemetery with Kenny Crews officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworh-miller.com.