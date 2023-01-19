Medford

Jerry Noyel Medford, 79, of Kernersville, NC passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Trellis Support Care of Winston-Salem. Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, November 27, 1943 to Jesse Noyel Medford and Isabel Williams Medford. Jerry grew up in Clinton, NC, graduated from Clinton High School in 1962, and East Carolina University in 1966 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

After teaching for three years in the Business Department at Wayne Community College in Goldsboro, NC he was employed by Kemp Furniture Industries for fifteen years. During this season of life, Jerry was a charter member of the Sunrise Kiwanis Club, served with the United Way, and was an active member of First Baptist Church, teaching children and youth. He also served as Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop #6.

In 1984, Jerry joined his brother-n-law, Craig Perryman at K.C. Construction Company, in Kernersville to start a new career in the building of residential homes. Finding a love for helping families build their dream homes. Jerry had an eye for color, design and architectural details. In 1991, Jerry started Medford Construction Company Inc, along with his wife Carolyn, building many homes in the Kernersville, Greensboro, and Winston Salem area. Jerry and his son, Carson, merged their companies in 2011 to combine their experience in the construction field in order to offer residential and commercial construction, as well as, remodeling and commercial upfits.

He was a member of the Kernersville Lions Club and member of the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, where he made many lasting friendships. Jerry also enjoyed serving on the Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville Board of Directors from 2015-2020, and as President in 2018. As a person of faith, he and Carolyn found their church home at First Baptist Church in Kernersville. He served on numerous committees through the years and taught the Men’s GoForth Sunday School class.

Jerry and Carolyn enjoyed traveling with friends and relaxing at the beach in Garden City, SC. Though he never esteemed to be a great golfer, he enjoyed the fellowship around the golf course with close friends for numerous years. He especially enjoyed family and extended family gatherings. Jerry always had a winsome smile and each friend was a treasure.

Preceding him in death were his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 56 years, Carolyn Fussell Medford; son, Carson Noyel Medford and wife, Jan of Kernersville; daughter, Ashley Hart Medford of Kernersville; sister, Brenda Medford Knight and husband, Gary of Belhaven, NC; as well as, numerous cousins, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service for Jerry will be on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Kernersville, 401 Oakhurst St., 11:00AM with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. Friends and family are invited to a reception in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Burial will be at 2:00PM at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, 530 Dobson St., following the reception. The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Tuesday, January 24, at First Baptist Church of Kernersville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Kernersville, 401 Oakhurst St., Kernersville, NC 27284, The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, 636 Gralin St., Kernersville, NC 27284, or to Trellis Support Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Peirce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services will be serving the family. Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com