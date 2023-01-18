Manuel

KERNERSVILLE – Herman “Gene” Eugene Manuel, 89, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County on May 24, 1933, to the late Walter Ashburn Manuel and Pearl Sapp Manuel. Gene was a proud veteran of the Navy. From 1951 to 1955 he served our country, during which he was on the USS Essex Aircraft Carrier during the Korean War. After his time in the service, Gene went on to become an aircraft mechanic for Piedmont Airlines/U.S. Airlines for 40 years. Herman loved his family and would give the shirt off of his back for the ones he loved. He was a loyal man and will be missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by four brothers, Roger, Bill, Roy, and Paul; as well as three sisters, Dot Godwin, Marylou Snow, and Ellen Pierce.

To carry on his memory are his companion, Carol Lemons; brother, Francis “Pappy” Manuel; two sons, Ron Manuel (Shelby) and John Manuel (Cheryl); Daughter, Jamie Hicks (Tim); as well as those who considered him “Paw Paw” and “Papa Gene” (18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren).

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Union Grove Baptist Church, Oak Ridge, with Pastor Steve Roberson, Pastor Parker Manuel, and Rev. Tim Hicks officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00-1:45 PM at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Memorials may be made to the VFW of Clemmons at P.O. Box 601 Clemmons, NC 27012. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.