Wall

Joyce K. Wall, 65, passed away and received her heavenly wings on May 29, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis “Ricky” Wall, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Jacquelyn Wall Lawson (Derek), Louis “Trey” Wall, III and Sabrina Wall Widener; grandchildren, Isabelle Lawson, Vanessa Lawson, Derek “Kince” Lawson, II, Noah Wall, Vincent Widener, Victoria Widener and Stafford Widener; and two great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Services celebrating her life will be 11:00 AM Saturday June 4, 2022, at Belews Creek Christian Church, 8451 Belews Creek Road, Belews Creek, NC, with committal to follow in the church cemetery, officiated by Pastor Herb Mabe. The church is requesting face coverings be worn for services.

The family will visit with friends from 7-9 PM Friday June 3 at Salem Funeral Home, 120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to, Belews Creek Christian Church, 8451 Belews Creek Road, Belews Creek, NC and/or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.