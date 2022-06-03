Larrimore

Mr. Richard Dean Larrimore, Sr., 87, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, June 3, 2022.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Richard was the husband of Josephine Kochen “Jo” Larrimore and the son of Raymond Larrimore and Edith Hester Larrimore, both deceased.

Survivors include his wife, Jo of the home; son, Richard Dean Larrimore, Jr. of Walnut Cove, NC; step-daughters, Marcelle McSpadden and husband, Steve of Kernersville, NC, and Michelle Cable and partner, Polly Bristow of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Magon Carter and husband, Cameron, Dylan Taylor, Sarahbeth Larrimore and partner, Gracia, and Andrew Larrimore and wife, Marlana; five great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Fulp of Winston-Salem, NC; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Cope of Kernersville, NC.

A memorial service and reception will be held at Kernersville Moravian Church. A separate celebration of life will also be held at a date to be determined upon arrival of out of town family. Full arrangements and detailed obituary to follow.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284.