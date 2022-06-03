Albright

Cheryl Jean Snow Albright, 58, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Friday, June 3, 2022.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Cheryl was the wife of 24 years to Joey Albright and the daughter of Robert Snow and Dolores Carr. Cheryl worked many years at the Pepsi Co., American Ex-press, and the High Point Furniture Market.

Cheryl had many talents and had an especially keen eye for interior design and decorating that she was always eager to share with her many friends and family. She was particularly happy spending time at the lake boating, fishing, kayaking and taking in every possible sunset. She loved her family and friends fiercely and jumped at any opportunity to spend time with them, which often included hours of card games, bargain shopping, and trying out new restaurants.

Cheryl battled health problems for 30 years, enduring many surgeries and rounds of treatments, never complaining and always maintaining her positive attitude. Simply put, Cheryl savored eve-ry moment and LIVED her life.

Survivors include her husband, Joey of the home; son, Austin Albright and fiancé, Natalie Lang of Harrisburg, NC; mother, Dolores Snow Carr of Woodlawn, VA; father, Robert Snow and wife, Patricia “Pat” of Galax, VA; brother, Kenneth Wayne Snow and wife, Crystal of Kerners-ville, NC; niece, Chloe Snow; sister-in-law, Cheryl Ivey and husband, Mark of Laurel Springs, NC; nephew, Josh Ivey and wife Kelly of Trinity, NC; and niece, Emily Ivey DiMaio and hus-band, Chris of Leesville, LA.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 3:00PM Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery, Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM to 3:00PM Tuesday prior to the ser-vice at the funeral home.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 501 7th Avenue, Suite 401, New York, NY 10018.