Board meeting

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, June 1 to discuss the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

Wednesday evening’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in Kernersville Municipal Council Chambers at Town Hall, located at 134 East Mountain Street, and will be followed by a regular meeting of the Board at 6:30 p.m.

Town Manager Curtis Swisher is recommending that next year’s tax rate remain at the current level of 55.9 cents per $100 of property valuation and an overall budget that totals $43,200,846. For more, see the Tuesday, May 31, 2022 edition.