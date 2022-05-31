Special concerts

After years of planning and effort, Sedge Garden United Methodist Church (UMC) will present two special concerts, both of which were previously canceled because of COVID-19. The community is invited to attend. The first concert will be held Thursday evening, June 2 beginning at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Special guest will be Thomas Strauss, an acclaimed German concert organist. For the week’s second concert, Sedge Garden UMC will present Pergolesi’s “Stabat Mater” on Friday evening, June 3, beginning at 7 p.m.

For more, see the Tuesday, May 31, 2022 edition.