Breaking barriers

For the first time in four weeks there was no rain at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday. Fans and drivers had a chance to enjoy the beautiful weather, and Walkertown’s Amber Lynn took advantage of the optimal weather and made history.

The 100-lap race in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series was actually extended to 106 laps due to caution. That didn’t matter to Walkertown’s Amber Lynn, who took advantage of the full-field draw, sat on the pole, and led start-to-finish, dominating the race for her second win of the season and her seventh win overall since she moved up to Sportsman from the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series.

For more, see the Tuesday, May 31, 2022 edition.