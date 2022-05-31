Police Day Camp

The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) is once again hosting the department’s annual Police Day Camp. Registration starts today.

The Police Day Camp is put on by the KPD’s SRO (School Resource Officer) unit and Community Engagement Team.

“For the SRO unit this is the finale to our school year. We get 35 students from seven Kernersville schools and give them a chance to rejuvenate with summer themed activities. For more, see the Tuesday, May 31, 2022 edition.