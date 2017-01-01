Walkertown rezoning

The Walkertown Town Council discussed two final development plans, the new Council Chambers project and discussed the Town budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year at its workshop meeting on April 13.

One of the final development plans is by Walkertown Landing, LLC for dental offices in a HB-S (Two-Phase) zoning district. The other was a final Development Plan by Glenwood Walkertown Company, LLC for a lawn and garden store in a HB-S (Two-Phase) zoning district.

The dental office is proposed for a shopping center at Old Hollow Road and Reidsville Road. The dental office, if approved, would be on the north side of Reidsville Road. The lawn and garden supply store would be located on the south side of Reidsville Road. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 22 & 23, 2023 edition.