Puddle Proof Shoes

Martha Howell, instructional technology facilitator at Cash and Walkertown elementary schools, recently wrote and published a first draft of her children’s book titled, “Puddle Proof Shoes.”

Howell said the inspiration for her book came from a friend’s daughter, who she said called her rainboots puddle proof shoes.

What makes this book unique is that Howell used artificial intelligence (AI) to illustrate it. While the story was written years ago, Howell knew she would have to find just the right illustrator to create the perfect book she envisioned. AI did just that. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 22 & 23, 2023 edition.