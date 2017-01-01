Triad Great Strides

This year will mark the second year that Triad Great Strides, hosted by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, will be held in Kernersville. This year’s event will be on April 29 at 9 a.m. at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare genetic disorder that affects an estimated 35,000 people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Triad Great Strides is a fundraising event that supports the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and its mission to cure cystic fibrosis and to provide all people with CF the opportunity to lead long, fulfilling lives by funding research and drug development, partnering with the CF community, and advancing high-quality, specialized care," said Marla Dansky, senior development director for the Central/Eastern Carolinas region of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.