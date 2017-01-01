Man indicted

According to the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of North Carolina, Aljihad Shabazz, 44, of Kernersville, who is also the owner of a Greensboro area clinic, has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a health care fraud scheme that allegedly defrauded the North Carolina Medicaid Program (Medicaid) of more than $4.7 million, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. The 10-count indictment charges Shabazz with health care fraud conspiracy, health care fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and money laundering.

