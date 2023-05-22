Samples

Kernersville – James “Jim” Lewis Samples, 85, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at his home. He was born on September 22, 1937, in Catawba County, NC to the late John Robert and Daisy Reneau Samples. Jim was a veteran of the Air Force serving stateside during the Vietnam War. He was an Avionics Engineer and started his career with Piedmont Airlines. Jim was a hard worker and always willing to help anyone in need. He served on many committees in his lifetime, serving as a trustee at Pine Grove United Methodist for many years, as well as the liaison between the boy scouts and the church. Jim loved his wife and family dearly. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his two brothers, JD, and Walter Lynn “Bud” Samples.

Left to cherish his memory are his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Carolyn Samples; two daughters, Doris “Libby” Samples, and Lisa Samples (Brian Hill); four grandchildren, John Robert Hill, Charlotte Marie Hill, Jake Tyler Hill, and Max Owen Hill; one sister, Bernice Samples Hollar; and many nieces and nephews who beloved and respected him.

A funeral service will be held at 3:30 PM, Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Pine Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Prichard, Rev. Robin Rowe, and Rev. Ben Rowe officiating. Burial to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the graveside. Because Jim was a cancer survivor the family ask that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.