Gambrell

Forrest Vance Gambrell, 63, passed away on May 25, 2023. A native of Kernersville, North Carolina, he was the son of Kay (Smith) McEntire and the late John Carroll Gambrell.

He loved books, antiques, beautiful paintings and spending time with his close community of friends. Forrest was a very stylish and dapper man that was known for the many hats that he wore. He was a kind gentleman and a well-known figure of the town of Kernersville.

Forrest is survived by his loving mother, sister, Erin Kangiser and her husband Marty; nephews, Adam and Ryan Kangiser; stepsisters, Brenda Ferguson and her husband Allen, Rhonda Gullett and her husband Doug, and their families; and a host of well-loved cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Pastor Dan Hester, officiating. The family will receive friends after the service. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. A livestream of the service may be viewed on the Facebook account of Erin Kangiser. Services are entrusted to Pierce -Jefferson Funeral and Cremation Service. 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.

