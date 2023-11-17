Walker

Roy Ray Walker, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 17, 2023. He was born on October 11, 1938, in Wilkes County, NC, to the late Norman William Walker and Francis Royal Walker. Roy will be remembered as an incredibly hardworking man. He worked as an auto mechanic in auto sales and at U-Haul company, where he retired from. Roy also served in the United States Army and Army Reserves. Not only was he committed to his work, but he was committed to the lord. Roy spent over 60 years as a member of Woodland Baptist Church. He was devoted to his church, and his loving wife of 61 years, Annie. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Roy is preceded in death by his brothers, RD Walker, Ralph Walker, and Edward Walker; as well as a sister, Susie Haynes.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Annie Walker of the home; daughter, Sharon Young of Colfax; grandchildren, Hillary Young and Clayton Young; three great-grandchildren, Oliver, Harper, and Lilah; a brother, Jim Walker; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

A service for Roy will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Tim Gammons officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Woodland Baptist Building Fund at 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd, Rural Hall, NC 27045.