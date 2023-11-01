Locklear

Phyllis “Nootsie” Locklear, 79, of Kernersville, NC passed away on November 1, 2023. She was born on May 8, 1944 to the late Luke and Alma Pike of Kernersville. Nootsie was a committed employee of Felice Hosiery until her retirement in 2017. Her pride and joy were her four boys whom she enjoyed raising and watching play ball through the years. She was their number one fan.

Nootsie was preceded in death by her oldest son, Charlie McCormick; grandson, Digger McCormick; sister Pamela Brewer; brother Dennis Pike; and sister-in-law Marcia Callahan Pike.

Continuing her legacy here on earth are her boys, Jeffrey (Melissa) Locklear, William Locklear (Samantha Stewart), and Gary (Audra) Locklear; grandchildren Paige (Cory) Bowers; Travis and Emilee McCormick; Ansley, Cody, Cohen, and Landon Locklear; great-grandchildren Ashlynn and Matthew Bowers; Jamari, Kaylani, and Kavian Locklear; and Haili and Blaynes McCormick; brothers Arlis Pike, Grayson (Lavern) Pike, Tony (Lori) Pike, and sister Vicky “Sissy” Pike.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with a graveside service following at 2:30 pm at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.