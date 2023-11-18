Hicks

KERNERSVILLE – In loving remembrance, Genell Williams Hicks, aged 80, peacefully departed from this world at her residence on Saturday, November 18, 2023, enveloped in the warm embrace of her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clyde Ray Hicks “truly, the love of her life.”

Born on August 8, 1943, in Danville, VA, to the late Rev. James Woodrow (J.W.) Williams and Evone Genell Woodell-Williams, Genell’s early years were marked by a journey alongside her parents to the various churches they served, leaving a trail of wonderful memories and cherished friendships.

Genell Hicks exuded a radiant positivity towards life, eternally remembered as one who embraced God and humanity with an open heart. Her selfless contributions extended to family, friends, community, and faith. She retired as a seasoned textile professional from Guilford Mills and, post-retirement embarked on a new career path, crafting artisan cookies as Assistant Production Manager for the Carolina Cookie Company – a role she adored alongside cherished colleagues.

Survivors include her brother, Jackie Williams; sons, James McCaslin, and Ray Hicks (Carrie); daughters, Renee Hughes (Gary), and Laura Herring; grandchildren, Tina, Brandon (Brittany), Breann (Christian), Kimberly, Kara, Daniel, Carlton (Kayla), Justin, and Tiffini; great-grandchildren, Finn, Trinity, Jasmine, Jimmie, Aadyn, Easton, Caleb, Karleigh and Kaia; special niece, Crystal; and adopted sister, Chun Cha Choe Edwards. She also leaves behind a tapestry of close family and friends that are too numerous to name.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Charles Arnold and Rev. Tim Nelson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Floral Garden Memorial Park- 1730 W. English Rd, High Point, NC 27262. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, November 24, 2023 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com