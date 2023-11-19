Kim

Mal Sul Kim, 81, of Kernersville, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Born on August 20, 1942, in South Korea, Mal was a dedicated career welder who helped construct big ships in Pusan before bringing his skills to Winston-Salem. Mal won many awards for his dedication. He eventually retired from Varco Pruden Buildings, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and expertise.

Mal is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sun Im Kim; his daughter, Na Hun (and Chris); and his son, Bung (and Gayle). He was preceded in death by his parents, Chun Sik and Sun Tak Kim.

One of Mal’s greatest accomplishments was when he became a US citizen in April of 1985. In his spare time, Mal enjoyed various hobbies, including fishing, karaoke, gardening, sewing, and playing Godori. These activities brought him joy and allowed him to express his creativity and passion.

Mal’s life and accomplishments will be celebrated during a service at The Salvation Army Kernersville Corps Worship and Service Center on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

Please join us in honoring the memory of Mal Sul Kim, a beloved husband, father, and skilled professional. He will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

