Martha Ann Stone Hooker, 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born to the late Neal Clinton Stone and Barbara Pruitt Stone on October 19, 1947, in Forsyth County. Martha dedicated many years of her life to working in retail. She enjoyed being home and family oriented. In her free time, she often loved to cook and spend time with her sweet cats. Although her favorite times were always spent with her son, Keith. Martha is survived by her loving son, Keith Hooker (Linda); brother, Neal Stone, Jr. (Kathy); niece, Karen Sechrist; and numerous other cousins and extended family members. A private graveside service will be held in honor of Martha. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.