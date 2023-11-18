Ivey

Eutice H. Ivey Sr., 87, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home after a period of declining health.

He was born Oct. 7, 1936, to the late Elra and Essie Ivey of Orrum, NC. He is preceded in death by his siblings Genevieve Floyd, Hal Ivey, Charles Ivey, Sarah Barfield and Lacy Ivey.

Eutice was a faithful member of Triad Baptist Church. Here, he enjoyed singing as a member of the choir and was the Chairman of the baptism committee. He was a former member of Glenn View Baptist Church and Woodland Baptist Church.

He was a veteran of the US Air Force and graduated from Orrum High School in 1955 where he was Salutatorian and President of his senior class. After serving his country, he spent many years working in the trucking industry.

He enjoyed coaching and refereeing soccer and was one of the founding members of the Kernersville Soccer Association. He refereed soccer until he was in his 70s. He also played on the 80-and-over Senior Games Softball Team.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Hutchings Ivey, whom he married Nov. 19, 1966. He is also survived by his children Dawn Motsinger (Chris), Harold Ivey (Amy) of Kernersville and Karen Hatley (Jason) of Boca Raton, FL; his grandchildren Garrett Motsinger, Kendall Bodford (Zack), Cameron Motsinger, Abigail Hatley, Charlie Hatley and a great grandson to be born in March of 2024; siblings James Ivey (Martha) and Rose Callahan (Jimmy) of Orrum, NC; sisters-in-law Virginia Ivey and Joanne Ivey as well as many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Triad Baptist Church with Dr. Rob Decker and Rev. Jason Hatley officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 am prior to the service at the church. Burial will be 2:00 pm Monday, November 20, 2023, in Salisbury National Cemetery.

Special thanks to Mahoganey Durant for her special care over the last year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Triad Baptist Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

