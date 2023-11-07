Eisbacher

George Eisbacher, 86, of Stoneville, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at his home.

A 2:00 p.m. memorial service was held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Ray Funeral Home with Father Louie Canino officiating. The family received friends for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m.

George was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania on March 4, 1937, to the late George and Magdalina Koger Eisbacher. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon School of Engineering and was an honorary lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved watching the Carolina Tar Heels.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Marie Rattlesdorfer and Angeline Woods; and his brother, Joseph George Eisbacher.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Gail Fulcher Eisbacher; his son, Corby Eisbacher (Tracie); his daughters, Averi Cook (Joel) and Brett Lawson (Scott); and his grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Christina Eisbacher, Madison Cook, and Mason Lawson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

